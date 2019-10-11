2 men charged after man held at gunpoint in Randolph County

COALTON, W.Va. – Two men have been arrested after troopers said another man was robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County.

On Monday, September 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police received a walk-in complaint from a man claiming he had recently been robbed in the Coalton area of Randolph County, according to a criminal complaint.

John Henderson III

The victim, who was identified as Dustin Goodwin, provided troopers with a written statement about the incident that occurred, according to the complaint. The statement detailed that Goodwin met John Henderson III, 32, of Elkins, at a spot referred to as the Coalton Dam because Henderson needed a chainsaw blade.

Ryan Coberly

Troopers said as Goodwin exited his vehicle to get his infant out of the vehicle along with the chainsaw bar, Ryan Coberly, 28, approached him and brandished a weapon in his face. Goodwin indicated to troopers that Coberly stated he was holding him at gunpoint because Goodwin’s brother took his kids to the zoo while he [Coberly] was in jail.

Goodwin then told state police that Coberly started to empty his [Goodwin’s] pockets and took approximately $150, a cellphone, a bag of change, a radar detector, a torch with a three-burner head and multiple flashlights. Goodwin also told troopers that while he was being held at gunpoint, Henderson began to go through Goodwin’s truck and take items including a Husqvarna 240 chainsaw and multiple axes.

The complaint stated that Goodwin said Henderson and Coberly then got into Henderson’s truck, which was described as a maroon Toyota Tacoma with tool boxes on each side of the bed, and left the scene.

On Wednesday, September 19, at approximately 11:30 p.m., troopers were conducting a patrol of the Riverbend Park area when they observed a maroon truck matching the description of the vehicle Henderson and Coberly fled the scene in parked in the parking area after closing hours. Troopers then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle to inform the drivers the park was closed to the public at that time, according to the complaint.

Troopers said the driver was identified as Henderson and they observed a small plastic bag on Henderson’s stomach that contained a substance consistent with methamphetamine. The complaint stated troopers then asked Henderson to exit the vehicle and got his permission to search the vehicle.

Troopers said that during the search, they observed small axes next to the driver’s seat and a Husqvarna 240 chainsaw in the bed of the truck that matched the descriptions of the items described by Goodwin the previous week. The complaint stated that upon further investigation, troopers noticed the serial number to the chainsaw had been removed. The trooper then seized the items, according to the complaint. Troopers said the following day, Goodwin identified the items as his.

The complaint stated that on Tuesday, September 24, Henderson said in a recorded statement that he and Coberly met with Goodwin at the Coalton Dam to borrow a chainsaw part. Troopers said Henderson also indicated that Coberly was interacting with Goodwin and as Coberly returned to the truck, he placed something in the bed of the truck.

Henderson has been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Coberly has been charges with burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both men are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.