FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been charged after task force members seized more than a pound of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a search of a home in Marion County.

Brent Hardway

The investigation began on Nov. 11, 2022, when members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force used a confidential source to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from an individual while equipped with “covert audio and video surveillance equipment,” according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, the confidential informant met with Brent Hardway, 38, of Fairmont, who “exchanged a quantity of fentanyl in exchange for the prerecorded money,” task force members said.

Lupe Martinez

On March 7, task force members went to a residence on Burnt Cabin Road in Marion County in order to execute an arrest warrant for Hardway and perform “a house check,” according to a separate criminal complaint.

When task force members arrived at the residence, Hardway answered the door and was taken into custody without incident, however, when law enforcement asked Hardway if there was anyone else in the home, he “stated no,” task force members said.

While in the residence, task force members “could hear someone walking upstairs,” where they located Lupe Martinez, 34, of Columbus, who was in possession of “a large sum of U.S. currency,” according to the complaint.

In the search, task force members located 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl “prepackaged for sale,” “items associated with the sale of narcotics,” sets of digital scales, “multiple” cell phones and a .22 LR handgun, task force members said.

Hardway and Martinez have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,012 bond.