NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men are facing child neglect charges in Harrison County after a child was found with his arm on top of a bag containing drugs.

Christopher Hartman

On July 8, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department made a traffic stop on an individual in the parking lot of Christine’s Hot Spot in Nutter Fort, according to a criminal complaint.

When additional officers arrived on scene to assist the stop, Christopher Hartman, 37, of Parkersburg, was observed “walking away and being told to stop” by officers already on scene, officers said.

Joseph Hitt

Once officers intercepted Hartman, they asked him to sit on the curb, and he stated “he knew he should not be driving because his driver’s license is currently revoked for DUI and he had no current insurance on the car,” according to the complaint.

At that point, officers asked for consent to search the person of both Hartman and Joseph Hitt, 44, of Bridgeport, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident, officers said.

During the search, officers located “a loaded pipe that contained presumed fentanyl,” a “loaded methamphetamine pipe,” a bag of methamphetamine and “used” foil, as well as marijuana inside of a backpack a child “had his arm on top of,” according to the complaint.

Hartman and Hitt have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.