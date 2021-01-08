2 men charged after officers found meth, heroin during routine stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers said they found methamphetamine and heroin during a routine traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Jan. 6, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a routine patrol in the area of West Pike Street in Clarksburg when they observed a Black Dodge Ram with an unreadable license plate and whose driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to a criminal complaint.

Anthony Wilson

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers made contact with the driver, Anthony Wilson, 47, of Eastern, who was unable to provide proof of registration for the Ram, officers said.

Also in the vehicle, officers found Joshua Milburn, 34, of Gypsy, and were met by other officers as well as a K9 unit which performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the free air sniff, the K9 “alerted to the aroma of narcotics emitting from the pickup,” which resulted in officers performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers said.

Joshua Milburn

In the search, officers said they found “a large sum” of cash, a “large amount” of a white rock-like substance of presumed methamphetamine and “a small amount” of a brown sand-like substance of presumed heroin.

Officers also found a .38 Special Smith and Wesson revolver which was loaded and concealed, four plastic bags of a white crystal-like substance and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Milburn and Wilson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.