2 men charged after pulling guns on each other following vehicle accident in Morgantown, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two men have been arrested after Morgantown Police said they pulled guns on each other following a traffic accident over the weekend.

A criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department stated that officers responded to a vehicle accident in the area of High Street and Pleasant Street on Saturday, February 13, around 12:43 a.m.

Officer said that witnesses on scene claimed that the individuals involved in the accident, Omharion Kershaw, 18, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Ryan Sawyer, 22, of Independence, pulled firearms on each other following the accident. Officers then obtained video of the incident which showed Kershaw and Sawyer “arguing and waiving their firearms in the middle of High Street.”

The complaint stated that both Kershaw and Sawyer appeared to be intoxicated. Both men have have been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.