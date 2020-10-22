2 men charged after robbing man at gunpoint at BMX Park in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after robbing a man at gunpoint at the BMX Park in Fairmont.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct 21, two individuals met with a victim at the BMX Park on Montana Road in Fairmont.

The meeting had been pre-arranged via Snap Chat between the victim and Camren Bouvy, 18, and Jacob Bowman, 19, both of Fairmont, in order for the victim to sell some shoes and clothing to Bouvy, deputies said.

Upon meeting, however, Bowman and Bouvy “presented firearms and ordered [the victim] to comply” as they stole clothing, shoes, belts, a watch, a hat, and $3,000 in U.S. currency from his vehicle, according to the complaint.

During that time, Bouvy and Bowman told the victim that “if he did not comply they would shoot and kill him,” and then the two left, deputies said.

Bouvy previously received drug charges in May. He is now charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Bowman has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.