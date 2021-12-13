2 men charged after troopers find fentanyl, cocaine in Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after troopers found fentanyl and cocaine while executing a search warrant at a residence in Morgantown.

Jessie Smith

Brendan Bragg

On Dec. 10, members of the West Virginia State Police’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence on Wall Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

While executing the warrant, troopers came in contact with Jessie Smith, 24; and Brendan Bragg, 27, both of Morgantown, in the kitchen of the home and detained them, troopers said.

During the search, troopers found a first aid kit which contained more than two ounces of Fentanyl, ten grams of cocaine and a set of digital scales; also in the residence, troopers located more than $1,600 in cash, according to the complaint.

Bragg and Smith have been charged with conspiracy and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.