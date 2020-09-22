2 men charged in Bridgeport after officers find marijuana, loaded firearm during routine stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers said they found marijuana and a loaded firearm in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On Sept. 20, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport when they saw a gold Chevy Malibu with an out of state registration “cross a solid white line attempting to enter the right lane of traffic,” according to a criminal complaint.

After the vehicle pulled into then out of the Go-Mart on Johnson Avenue, officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, which it did, officers said.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, they identified the driver as Leno Lester, 19, of Glenviille, and the passenger as Terrell Heath, 20, of Norfolk, Virginia, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Lester and Heath, officers “could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” and then performed a search of the back seat of the vehicle, officers said.

In the vehicle’s back seat, officers found a set of scales, a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE with a fully loaded magazine, a blue plastic container with marijuana residue, a marijuana crusher, two “marijuana bowls,” $63 in cash, an empty sandwich bag and three bags containing 30.89, 30.78 and 29.5 grams of marijuana each, according to the complaint.

Officers then read Lester and Heath their Miranda rights, at which point Lester claimed the marijuana was his and that the firearm belonged to Heath; Heath claimed that the marijuana belonged to both of them and that the firearm was his, deputies said.

Lester and Heath have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are currently out on bond.