2 men charged in Morgantown after police say the find drugs during traffic stop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two men have been arrested in Morgantown after police said they recovered marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, October 30, West Virginia University Police were attempting to serve a warrant for Leon Sandiford, 22, of Clinton, Maryland when they identified him as the passenger in a vehicle outside of his apartment, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said that as officers approached the vehicle, the driver, who was later identified as Brentin Kobbah, 22, of Morgantown, pulled away and drove off. Shortly after, officers stopped the vehicle and began conducting a traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Due to prior knowledge of Sandiford owning a firearm, police conducted a protective sweep of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a small black bag containing approximately $1,180, approximately 18.6 grams of marijuana and trace amounts of a green, leafy substance loose in the bag found under the driver’s seat.

Sandiford admitted that the evidence found under the driver’s seat belonged to him.

Officers then searched Sandiford and recovered approximately 15.3 grams of marijuana, a scale with trace amounts of a green, leafy substance on it and approximately $415 in cash on his person.

Both Sandiford and Kobbah have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents.