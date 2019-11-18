2 men charged in Morgantown for alleged possession after deputies respond to shots fired complaint

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been arrested on drug charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a Monongalia County residence for a shots fired complaint.

On Nov. 16, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Snake Hill Rd. where officers were told three shots had been fired, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Martin

When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed the door was open and that there were two shell casings on the front porch, deputies said. They then entered the residence and made contact with Kyle Martin, 32, of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

Deputies then performed a “terry frisk” on Martin to see if he was armed, and during the search, deputies said they found 20 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of heroin, 7 grams of MDMA and $564 in cash inside of Martin’s pockets.

After the search, Martin asked deputies if they could go inside and get his shoes, and when they did, they found packaging materials in the home, according to the complaint.

Later, while awaiting a search warrant for the home, deputies saw a silver car with an Uber or Lyft sign in the window pull up to the driveway of the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle waited for a few seconds at the residence, then continued up Snake Hill Road, deputies said. Deputies then looked for the vehicle, finding it parked at a water tower on Snake Hill Road and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, according to the complaint.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle, and when deputies spoke to the driver, he said he had just picked up the passenger from the Greyhound station in Pittsburgh, deputies said.

Darius Wade

The passenger was identified as Darius Wade, 26, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, said he was trying to get to an address in Star City, but the driver said the address he was given to drop Wade off was the residence on Snake Hill Road, according to the complaint.

The vehicle’s driver gave deputies his consent to do a search of the car, and when they did, they found 200 grams of heroin and 60 grams of crack rock cocaine inside a duffel bag, deputies said.

The driver said Wade entered his vehicle with the bag when he picked Wade up from Pittsburgh; there was also a prescription cream inside the duffel bag with Wade’s name on it, according to the complaint.

Martin is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

Wade is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,000.