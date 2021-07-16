2 men charged in Ritchie County after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

MACFARLAN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged in Ritchie County after a traffic stop resulted in deputies finding drugs.

On July 15, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area of Dutchman Road in Macfarlan, when they saw a gray Ford Mustang pass by with an expired inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Brian Knight

At that point, deputies initiated a traffic stop and saw “an uncased bolt-action rifle between the driver and passenger,” who were later identified as Brian Knight, 45, and Danny McClung, 59, both of Elizabeth, deputies said.

Danny McClung

Deputies asked Knight and McClung to exit the vehicle due to their proximity to the gun, according to the complaint.

During a search of McClung, deputies found a bag of presumed methamphetamine and $794. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a bag of suspected marijuana and another bag of presumed methamphetamine, deputies said.

The combined weight of the substance that field-tested positive as methamphetamine totaled 17.03 grams, according to the complaint.

Knight and McClung have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $15,000.