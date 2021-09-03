2 men custody after allegedly breaking into man’s home and shooting him with shotgun in Webster County

COWEN, W.Va. — Two men are in custody after allegedly breaking into a man’s home and shooting him with a shotgun in Webster County.

On Aug. 9, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call of a man suffering a gunshot wound at a residence on Leary Lane in Cowen, according to the complaint.

Troopers spoke with the victim and learned of what happened during the incident, troopers said.

George King

On Aug. 15, troopers spoke with the victim and learned that during the Aug. 9 incident, George King, 59; and Douglas King, 63, both of Cowen, forced their way into his home on Leary Lane, according to a complaint.

During that time, the victim hid in a room “under some clothes” while Douglas held a two-to-three foot long pipe and George carried a shotgun, troopers said.

The two searched the room for 10 minutes before Douglas prodded the victim with the pipe, stating ‘You better just get up out of there,’ at which point George pointed the shotgun “at his face,” according to the complaint.

The victim said that George stated he was going to shoot him, and the victim told the two that if “if he wanted to fight him then he could lower the gun and they could go outside,” troopers said.

Douglas King

When the victim told Douglas to tell George to lower the gun, Douglas responded, ‘No, **** you, shoot him, George,’ and the victim “saw an opportunity and made to run for the outside,” according to the complaint.

After making it out of the residence and running toward the road, George “shot him on his right side of his upper body,” troopers said.

On Aug. 20, troopers spoke with Douglas and obtained a post-Miranda recorded statement, during which Douglas stated that “he thought his niece … was inside the residence and was overdosing,” and when he arrived at the victim’s residence the doors were locked, according to the complaint.

Douglas then retrieved George and returned to the victim’s residence, at which point Douglas “slipped down the rafters onto the porch and unlocked the door,” and when he and George located the victim, Douglas was carrying a large flashlight; Douglas also “advised that he told George to shoot the victim,” troopers said.

Douglas has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.