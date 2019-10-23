2 men from out of state arrested in Star City on drug charges

STAR CITY, W.Va. — Two men from out of state were arrested after police said they found drugs and paraphernalia in their motel room.

Aaron Webb

On Oct. 22, officers with the Star City Police Department were dispatched to the Motel 6 in Star City in reference to a woman wanted on a capias, according to a criminal complaint.

When the woman was detained, officers learned that she had purchased crack rock cocaine from room 232 of the motel, officers said. When officers went to the room to make contact with its occupants, they looked through the window and observed one of the room’s occupants grab a container and run into the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Marco Jackson

Officers then breached the door with assistance from task force members, and detained the rooms occupants, identified as Marco Jackson, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, and Aaron Webb, 30, of Albertville, Alabama, officers said.

During a search, officers found “large sums” of cash on both Webb and Jackson, as well as a set of digital scales with cocaine residue on them in the room, according to the complaint.

Both Jackson and Webb were read their Miranda rights, and cooperated with police questioning, officers said.

Jackson and Webb are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.