2 men get federal prison sentences in 2020 Salem bank robbery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced two Harrison County men Friday for their roles in the robbery of the Summit Community Bank in November 2020, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Clint Utter

Clint Utter, 44 of West Milford, was sentenced to more than 15 years(188 months) in federal prison. Utter pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Bank Robbery” and one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.” Utter admitted to robbing the Summit Community Bank in Salem, of $69,100 on November 17, 2020 and then attempting to hide the money from the robbery by directing the purchase of prepaid cards.

David Gill

David Gill, 62 of Salem was sentenced to four years behind bars. Gill pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Accessory After the Fact – Bank Robbery.” Gill admitted to helping Clint Monroe Utter evade authorities.

Utter and Gill were also ordered to pay $69,100 jointly in restitution to the bank.

Blaine Ash

A third defendant Blaine Ash, 37 of Bristol, also pleaded guilty.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Utter is in the Central Regional Jail, while Gill is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, both awaiting transfers to federal facilities. Ash is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.