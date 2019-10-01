2 men in custody after ATM scam in Monongalia Co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two men are in custody after ATM scam in Monongalia County.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police, Troopers received a complaint of a debit card being used at a Sheetz location in Morgantown.

The debit card owner advised troopers that she still had her debit card but someone had withdrawn money from her account at the ATM, Officials said.

Troopers said that they were able to obtain video surveillance of two male subjects in a silver Toyota Sedan with Virginia Registration.

Troopers, Morgantown Police and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received numerous complaints of similar nature over the following 24 hour period, according to the release.

Troopers and the Morgantown Police said that they were able to determine that all of the ATM transactions were being committed by the suspects in the video.

On Tuesday, Troopers and the Allegheny County Interdiction Team from Pittsburgh International Airport were able to stop and identify the subjects, officials said.

According to the release, Oscar Agreda Yepez and Willmar Castelin Omona were placed in custody and are awaiting extradition. Officials said that the suspects were also carrying large amounts of cash and were attempting to board a flight to Florida.

According to the release, Troopers have knowledge of 168 fraudulent transactions for $36,770 in Monongalia County.