CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man and a Detroit man were each sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Justin Thompson

Back in 2021, 11 people were indicted in connection to the drug ring, which was operating in Marion County. The group was accused of distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, sometimes near public housing complexes, Fairmont State University, Fairmont Senior High School, the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center and the Fifth Street Park playground.

Justin Thompson, 38, of Fairmont has been sentenced to two years in prison. He pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location for crimes that occurred in June 2019 in Marion County.

Kevin Jarrett

Kevin Jarrett, 32, of Detroit was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. He pleaded guilty in July 2022 to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine for crimes that occurred in August 2019 in Marion County.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated the case.

Thompson does not appear on the Federal Bureau of Prisons or the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s inmate rosters.

Jarrett is being held in the Central Regional Jail.