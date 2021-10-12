2 Michigan individuals charged after troopers find drugs during search of hotel room in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two Michigan individuals have been charged after troopers found drugs during a search of a hotel room in Fairmont.

Asaal Shohatee

On Oct. 9, troopers with the Marion County detachment West Virginia State Police were dispatched to Days Inn on Middletown Road in Fairmont in reference to suspicious activity, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers spoke with hotel staff, they learned that “the upper level of the hotel had very heavy foot traffic” and that it was “consistent with that of illicit drugs,” troopers said.

Essence Edmonds

Troopers requested a K9 unit to perform a free air sniff in the hallway, which alerted to three rooms in the hotel where Asaal Shohatee, 27, of Redford, Michigan; and Essence Edmonds, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, according to the complaint.

During a search of the rooms, troopers located marijuana, “multiple bags” of a white powder substance, sets of digital scales and U.S. currency, troopers said.

Shohatee has been charged with conspiracy to commit a drug felony and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.

Edmonds has been charged with conspiracy to commit a drug felony and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently out on $75,000 bond.