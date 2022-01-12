2 Michigan men charged after allegedly delivering more than a pound of meth to Harrison County task force members

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two Michigan men have been charged after they allegedly delivered more than a pound of methamphetamine to Harrison County task force members.

Bacarre Curtis

On Jan. 11, members of the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force performed an undercover operation during which time they performed a controlled buy from an individual in Harrison County, according to a criminal complaint.

Darius Robertson

On that date, Bacarre Curtis, 21, of Eastpointe, Michigan “delivered approximately 503 grams of methamphetamine for $7,000 U.S. currency” to an undercover individual working with the task force, law enforcement officials said.

During that time, task force members learned that Darius Robertson, 21, of Warren, Michigan “conspired with Curtis to deliver” the methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Curtis has been charged with conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance; Robertson has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.