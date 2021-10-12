2 Michigan men charged after deputies find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two Michigan men have been charged after deputies found a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Davonta Brodgon

On Oct. 8, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a Chevy Equinox with a Florida registration while traveling on W.Va. Rt. 50 in Harrison County, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, they “detected the strong odor of marijuana” coming from the interior while they spoke with Davonta Brodgon, 28, of Detroit, Michigan; and Drake Dodson-Williams, 30, of Southgate, Michigan, deputies said.

Drake Dodson-Williams

Upon a search of Dodson-Williams’ person, deputies found a “large bag” of presumed cocaine and heroin, according to the complaint.

While performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found “a large amount” of meth “tied in a shopping bag weighing approximately 1 pound,” deputies said.

Brodgon and Dodson-Williams have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance into state and conspiracy. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.

