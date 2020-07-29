2 Michigan men charged after task force members execute search warrant on Morgantown motel room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Michigan men have been charged after Mon Metro Drug Task Force officers executed a search warrant on their motel room in Morgantown.
On July 27, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for a room in the Super 8 Motel in Morgantown in order to acquire evidence that multiple people used the room to “posses with intent to deliver heroin and other drugs,” according to a criminal complaint.
The next day, the task force executed the search warrant at 8:20 a.m. and found two individuals, identified as Matthew Thomas, 26, of Roseville, Michigan; and Virgil Johnson, 27, of Oak Park, Michigan; on the premises, officers said.
Thomas and Johnson “were sleeping when investigators entered the room,” and while inside, task force members found “approximately one and a half pounds of a substance that field tested positive to the presence of heroin and fentanyl,” according to the complaint.
Task force officers also found “a set of items used to break down bulk-controlled substance to avoid law enforcement detection,” as well as $9,500 in cash in the room as well as on Johnson’s person, officers said.
Thomas and Johnson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Johnson is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Thomas is in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012.