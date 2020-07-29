2 Michigan men charged after task force members execute search warrant on Morgantown motel room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Michigan men have been charged after Mon Metro Drug Task Force officers executed a search warrant on their motel room in Morgantown.

Matthew Thomas

On July 27, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for a room in the Super 8 Motel in Morgantown in order to acquire evidence that multiple people used the room to “posses with intent to deliver heroin and other drugs,” according to a criminal complaint.

The next day, the task force executed the search warrant at 8:20 a.m. and found two individuals, identified as Matthew Thomas, 26, of Roseville, Michigan; and Virgil Johnson, 27, of Oak Park, Michigan; on the premises, officers said.

Thomas and Johnson “were sleeping when investigators entered the room,” and while inside, task force members found “approximately one and a half pounds of a substance that field tested positive to the presence of heroin and fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

Virgil Johnson

Task force officers also found “a set of items used to break down bulk-controlled substance to avoid law enforcement detection,” as well as $9,500 in cash in the room as well as on Johnson’s person, officers said.

Thomas and Johnson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Johnson is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Thomas is in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012.