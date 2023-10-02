FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Grand Jury for October has returned three indictments for first-degree murder, including two against 17-year-olds.

Zeighshawn Meade

Zeighshawn Meade, 19, of Fairmont, was arrested back in March when court documents said that he and a juvenile accomplice fatally shot Clayton Peck, 22 of Frostburg, Maryland in the head during a drug deal. At the time, court documents only said that a “juvenile associate” was also arrested in the case, and no name was released.

In addition to Meade’s indictments for Robbery in the First Degree; Murder in the First Degree; and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Jayden Cheriza and Illes Williams, both 17 and from Fairmont, were indicted on the same charges.

At that time, court documents said that Meade and the juvenile were caught because a shoe left at the crime scene at the Fairmont Hills Apartment on Cleveland Avenue matched a shoebox that was later found at Meade’s home.

Based on residence information included in the indictment list, Williams lives in the same apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Meade, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, is still being held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail; he was denied bond during a hearing back in May where his lawyers claimed that other males near his age were at the scene and fled to Ohio.

Incarceration information for Williams and Cheriza was not available on the West Virginia Department of Corrections website as of 5 p.m. on Monday.