2 more Michigan men sentenced to federal prison for roles in Mon County drug ring

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley has sentenced two more Michigan men to federal prison terms for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Keeley sentenced both Alonzo Travis, 28 of Detroit, and Darius Wade, 27 of Gross Pointe, Michigan, to nearly five years(57 months) each.

Travis pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin.”

Travis worked with another to distribute one to three kilograms of heroin in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Wade pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Fentanyl.” Wade admitted to selling fentanyl in August 2019 in Monongalia County. He was originally arrested in 2019, while riding in a Uber with heroin and crack cocaine.

Travis and Wade were two of 17 people initially indicted for their alleged roles in the ring. Of the 17, 16 have pleaded guilty, eight have been sentenced, eight are awaiting sentencing and one person was found not guilty at trial.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the ring.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.