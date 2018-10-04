Marijuana charges dropped against one Morgantown man, remain against another

Breaking News
UPDATE (8/14/19 5:33 p.m.)

The charges against Gatrak Wal were dropped in Monongalia County Magistrate Court, “pending investigation,” while the charges against Gador remain, according to court officials.

ORIGINAL (10/4/18 4:46 p.m.):

Two Morgantown men were arrested Wednesday after police initiated an investigation into reported drug sales.

Gador Wal, 20, and Gatrak Wal, 19, were allegedly selling marijuana out of a residence on Stewart Street and a residence on Idlewild Drive, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Police executed a search warrant Wednesday and found 1.44 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

The Wals are each charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture and deliver marijuana and one count of conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana.

