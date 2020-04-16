2 Morgantown residents charged after admitting to smoking meth with kids in their home, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Morgantown residents have been charged after sheriff’s deputies responded to a brandishing complaint and they admitting to have smoked methamphetamine with children present in the house.

Wesley Hyde

On April 15, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a brandishing complaint at a residence in Pierpont Meadow Village in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Wesley Hyde, 32, of Morgantown, with two pistols in his waistband standing in the driveway while people inside the residence kept yelling “shoot” at him, deputies said.

He then told deputies that he was looking for white men with red hair, and had been running around the residence with a handgun and pointing it at the house “in a frantic manner,” according to the complaint.

Kelci Hyde

Inside the residence, deputies spoke with Kelci Hyde, 29, of Morgantown, who said that Wesley Hyde had thought people were inside the house and had been searching for them; Kelci Hyde also told deputies she was “unsure how much meth they had smoked the night prior,” deputies said.

A further search of the residence showed that two children were in the residence, and deputies found a “meth smoking pipe” in the same bedroom as the children, according to the complaint. Wesley Hyde also later admitted to deputies to having smoked methamphetamine the night before.

Kelci Hyde is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Welsey Hyde is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and wanton endangerment. He is also being held in North Central Regional Jail.