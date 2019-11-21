2 Morgantown residents charged following search warrant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Monongalia County residents have been arrested after task force officers recovered cocaine at a residence while serving a search warrant.

Heather Snyder

Officers with the Mon-Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Van Voorhis Road in Morgantown on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that during the execution of the search warrant, task force officers located quantities of cocaine and packaging materials.

Heather Snyder, 36, and Raymond Ficklin, 64, both of Morgantown, were the only people present at the residence at the time of the search, according to the complaint.

Raymond Ficklin

Task force officers said Snyder and Ficklin were targets of a Mon-Metro Drug Task Force investigation which indicated that both individuals are sources of supply of controlled substances in and around Morgantown.

Snyder and Ficklin have each been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.