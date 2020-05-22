2 Mount Clare residents charged with robbery after incident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two Mount Clare Residents have been charged with robbery after police said they stole $100 in rent money, an additional $800 and a gun from a woman in Bridgeport.

Gregory Hannah

A criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department stated that on May 16, Greg Hannah, 51; and Cynthia Hall, 47, made contact with a woman to meet them at the Microtel on Conference Center Way in Bridgeport to get rent money that was owed to them. Officers said that the victim met them in the parking lot and climbed into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The complaint stated that Hall was in the driver’s seat and Hannah was in the rear seat. Hannah grabbed the victim around her neck and by her hair, leaving large abrasions on her neck, and stated he was going to kill the victim. Hall then took the money that was owed in rent and then took the victim’s change purse which contained an additional $800 for a total of $900, according to police.

Officers said Hall then drove off while they struggled with the victim while she attempted to get out of the vehicle, dragging her partially along the pavement while Hannah held on to her.

The complaint stated that Hall then stopped the vehicle and came around to the passenger’s side where the victim was at. The victim had a Ruger 9mm pistol in her waistband, which fell out while being drug by the vehicle, according to the complaint. Police said that Hall picked up the gun and gave it Hannah, who kept it. Officers said the gun was valued at $253. The victim was eventually able to get away and ran back to the Microtel, officers said.

Hall and Hannah have each been charged with first degree robbery, according to court documents. Both individuals are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bail.

*Note – Hall did not have an available mugshot.