2 New York men charged after officers find large amount of cash and narcotics during vehicle search in Westover

Douglas Reid

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Two New York men have been charged after officers found a large amount of cash and illegal narcotics during a vehicle search in Westover.

On Sept. 18, officers with the Westover Police Department witnessed a suspicious event at the BFS in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with two individuals inside a vehicle, identified as Douglas Reid, 46, of Syracuse, New York and Lonnie Watkins, 42, of Rochester, New York, and “detected a strong odor of marijuana,” officers said.

Lonnie Watkins

At that time, officers detained Reid and Watkins and performed a search on the vehicle, during which they located “approximately $53,530” in cash, as well as “illegal narcotics” and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Reid and Watkins have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.

