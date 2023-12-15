CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two New Yorkers have been charged after counterfeit money was passed at a Dollar General in Clarksburg on Thursday.

Walford Phillips

According to a criminal complaint, Walford Phillips, 30, of Brooklyn, uttered three counterfeit $100 bills to a cashier at the Chestnut Street Dollar General in Clarksburg to have $300 placed in his Cash App account in exchange. The cashier later used a counterfeit marker on the bills and identified them as fake.

Phillips was seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda Accord with New York license plates, and according to the complaint, he then drove to the Dollar General at East View and attempted the same transaction, but the cashier refused, thinking it looked like counterfeit money.

A Harrison County deputy ended up stopping the car while it was leaving the East View Dollar General for an unrelated issue, and the deputy investigating the counterfeiting case was notified that the driver appeared to be the person who was caught on video surveillance at both Dollar General locations.

Jamila Kirkland

Deputies say that Jamila Kirkland, 29, also of Brooklyn, who was the passenger in the Accord, had counterfeit money during the traffic stop and that she was seen at the Chestnut Street Dollar General when the first report of counterfeit money was made.

Phillips was charged with attempt to commit a felony, counterfeiting, and conspiracy to commit a felony; he is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $70,000 surety/cash bail. Kirkland was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 surety/cash bail.