GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Ohio residents have been charged after troopers say they found drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop in Gilmer County.

Melissa Terrell

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 31, troopers with the Gilmer detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near North Lewis on WV Rt. 5 for going 37 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

When troopers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Melissa Terrell, 39, of Massillon, Ohio; and the vehicle’s other occupant Travis Hall, 46, of Canton, Ohio, they said they “detected the scent of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.”

Travis Hall

At that point, troopers performed a search of the vehicle and located two bottles of promethazine codeine inside Terrell’s purse, as well as “a folded up dollar bill” which contained presumed fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Also during the search, troopers said they located a pistol under the middle seat of the vehicle and a bag of presumed marijuana “jammed beside the passenger seat and middle seat of the vehicle.”

Due to previous felony convictions, Terrell and Hall were not permitted to possess a firearm, according to a complaint.

Terrell and Hall have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. They are being held in Central Regional Jail.