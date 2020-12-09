2 out-of-state individuals charged after officers find more than 30 grams of fentanyl during Westover traffic stop

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Two out-of-state individuals have been charged after officers said they found fentanyl during a traffic stop in Westover.

Cordell Sain

On Dec. 8, officers with the Westover Police Department observed a maroon Chevy Malibu bearing a Pennsylvania registration run a stop sign at the intersection of “George Fenock and Dunkard Avenue,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of Hometown Hot Dogs and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Cordell Sain, 29, of St. Claire Shores, Michigan, and a passenger identified as Brooklynn Carter, 19, of New Castel, Pennsylvania, officers said.

Brooklynn Carter

During a search of the vehicle, officers found “a silver zip lock baggy containing a brown-like substance” which tested positive for 32.5 grams of Fentanyl, troopers said.

While speaking with Sain, officers “could detect the odor of [m]arijuana emitting from the vehicle,” and then performed a search of the Malibu, according to the complaint.

Sain and Carter have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of Fentanyl. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.