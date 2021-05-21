2 Pennsylvania men charged after 4 law enforcement agencies perform traffic stop which results in five pounds of marijuana being found brought across state lines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two Pennsylvania men have been charged after four law enforcement agencies perform a traffic stop which results in task force agents located approximately five pounds of marijuana brought across state lines.

Nicholas Ackerman

On May 20, members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Mon-Metro Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Morgantown Police Department’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a red 2010 Mazda Speed 3 with Pennsylvania registration traveling 84 miles per hour in a posted 70 mile per hour zone on I-68 westbound, according to a criminal complaint.

When a trooper approached the vehicle, the driver Nicholas Ackerman, 18, if Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, stated that “he had just got done smoking marijuana” and that “he did not consent to a vehicle search,” task force members said.

Due to the trooper “smelling the marijuana and [Ackerman’s] statement of marijuana use,” a K9 unit was contacted and performed a free-air sniff of the vehicle “and gave a positive indication to the odor of controlled substances inside the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

James Foster

After the K9 gave its positive indication, Ackerman told task force members that there was “approximately 5 pounds” of marijuana in the vehicle, and that he and James Foster, 21, of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, “were aware of why they were travelling to WV,” and that it was “to deliver marijuana to an individual at Walmart off of exit 1 in Morgantown,” task force officers said.

During a search, task force members found approximately five pounds of a green leafy substances, of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Ackerman and Foster are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony and delivering a controlled substance across state lines. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.