2 Pennsylvania men charged after deputies find ‘sizable amount’ of heroin during traffic stop in Harrison County

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — Two Pennsylvania men have been charged after deputies find “a sizable amount” of heroin during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Charles Whatley

On Aug. 21, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted with a traffic stop occurring on Woodland Avenue in Stonewood, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they “noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” and made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, John Thornton, 22, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Charles Whatley, 27, of Homestead, Pennsylvania, deputies said.

John Thornton

After noticing Whatley “was wearing two sets of pants,” and saw “a plastic bag protruding put of his left front pocket,” and upon a search of Whatley’s person, deputies found a grocery bag “containing a sizable amount of a white powdery substance individually packaged and wrapped,” according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle also resulted in deputies locating a grocery bag “containing a sizable amount of a white powdery substance” of presumed heroin which was located “underneath the vehicle,” deputies said.

When deputies questioned Whatley and Thornton, Thornton “admitted to being the owner of the bag and its contents,” according to the complaint.

Whatley and Thornton have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.