2 Pennsylvania men charged after task force officers locate drugs in motel room following shoplifting call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two Pennsylvania men have been charged after task force officers locate drugs during a search of a motel room following a shoplifting call in Clarksburg.

On Jan. 13, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to the Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg in reference to a call of a shoplifting in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Darrell Washington

When officers arrived, they placed Darrell Washington, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Augustus Gray, 50, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, into custody, officers said.

A search of Washington’s person resulted in officers locating thirty empty bags and a glass smoking device, as well as a “small amount” of U.S. currency on Gray’s person and a motel room key, according to the complaint.

After Washington and Gray were transported for processing, officers working with the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search on the room at the Super 8 Motel Room to which the key belonged to, officers said.

Augustus Gray

While at the motel room, a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free-air sniff which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, after which task force members obtained a search warrant for the room, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the room, task force members located 17.15 grams of a white powdery substance, 26,54 grams of a white chunky substance, 4.36 grams of a hard white substance, 20 bags containing prepackaged bundles of a white powdery substance, sets of digital scales and a box containing empty bags, officers said.

A test of the found items confirmed that the substances were crack rock cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Washington and Gray have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.