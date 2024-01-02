GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Pennsylvanians were charged after officers found drugs while responding to a shoplifting call in Granville over the weekend.

Kenneth Courie

On Dec. 30, officers with the Granville Police Department were dispatched to a shoplifting call at Walmart on University Town Center Drive, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they learned that Kenneth Courie, 39, of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania; and Christopher Davis, 38, of Masontown, Pennsylvania, were seem “concealing merchandise on their person and destroying packaging,” officers said.

Christopher Davis

Officers then made contact with the men and found the concealed items on their person; because neither of them had a valid drivers, police “escorted them to their vehicle” in order “to ensure they would not drive away,” according to the complaint.

Once at the vehicle, officers “observed numerous items of drug paraphernalia,” and a probable cause search was then conducted, officers said.

During the search, officers located a total of 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 7.9 grams of marijuana, $313 in cash and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Courie and Davis have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.