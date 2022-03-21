GRAFTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after admitting to smoking marijuana in a Grafton residence with children present.

On March 19, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lucas Dairy Road in Grafton in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Andrew Andres

When officers arrived on scene, they found Andrew Andres, 25, of Grafton, “sitting on the front steps” of the apartment “with visible injuries to his lower left side lip and a bite mark on his right hand,” officers said.

Andres told officers that Shawna Campbell, 29, of Grafton, “had punched him in the face and had bitten him during a physical altercation”; when officers made contact with Campbell, they saw “visible injuries” including “red scratch marks on the inside of her right bicep,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with officers, Campbell said that “Andres wanted to leave the apartment” and that “she took his phone from his back pocket.” When Andres attempted to get the phone back, the altercation began; during the altercation, Campbell stated “they each stepped around an 11-month-old female child who was sleeping on a mattress set up in the living room,” officers said.

Shawna Campbell

In the residence, officers “smelled the odor of marijuana” and asked Campbell if there were any substances in the house, to which she replied, “there was none … but she had her door open earlier.” Andres told officers that “he and Campbell had smoked marijuana in the home prior to the altercation,” according to the complaint.

Officers also learned that the 11-month-old infant and a 9-year-old child were in the residence while Andres and Campbell smoked marijuana, officers said.

After officers told Campbell the information received from Andres, Campbell removed a glass jar from the coffee table which contained a green leafy substance and was “readily accessible and within reach of both children,” according to the complaint.

Andres and Campbell have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $3,000 bond.