2 people are facing meth charges out of Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found almost an ounce of meth while making a follow-up call to a residence in Grafton.

On Jan. 21, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department arrived for a follow-up service at a residence on Paradise Cove Rd. in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Beavers

When deputies arrived at the residence, they spoke with an individual who told them that Michael Beavers, 38; and Melissa Beavers, 43, both of Grafton, were inside a truck in the back yard of the residence, deputies said.

Melissa Beavers

Deputies then woke Michael, who was in the passenger seat of the truck, and while speaking with him, deputies observed him “drop a white pipe with a green tip,” according to the complaint.

At that point, deputies detained Michael and then asked Melissa to step out of the vehicle, during which time deputies “noticed a clear small container with a white crystal-like substance,” deputies said.

Deputies then took Melissa into custody and began a search of the vehicle. During the search, they located “more of the white crystal-like substance,” unused bags, multiple pipes and additional containers with presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

When the presumed meth was weighed, it amounted to a total of 27.95 grams, or almost an ounce, deputies said.

Michael and Melissa are both being held at Tygarts Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.