MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two unrelated incidents at the same location netted multiple drug arrests in Monongalia County over the weekend.

On Nov. 19, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department came in contact with a “suspicious vehicle” at the Highlife Lounge at Eastgate Plaza in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephanie Allen

Deputies then performed a search of the vehicle, making contact with two individuals, Thomas Shaffer, 31; and Stephanie Allen, 32, both of Morgantown, deputies said.

In the search, deputies located crack rock cocaine, a firearm, heroin, a set of scales and other paraphernalia which were in the possession of Allen, according to the complaint.

While being processed, Allen “attempted to flush other bags of both heroin and methamphetamine down a toilet” at the sheriff’s department, and deputies also located “three bags with large quantities of methamphetamine in the back seat” of their cruiser, deputies said.

After a strip search performed by a female deputy, Allen was found to be in possession of $1,287 in cash; the total weight of the substances found amounted to 73.76 grams of methamphetamine and 7.63 grams of heroin, according to the complaint.

Allen has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held without bond in North Central Regional Jail.

Thomas Shaffer

During that same time, deputies found Shaffer to be in possession of “multiple glass smoking devices,” as well as “a black box that contained a bag with a crystal-like substance,” according to a separate criminal complaint.

When deputies asked Shaffer about the substances located in the box, he stated “that the drugs were fake and that he was going to sell the crystal-like substance” … “even though he knew it was fake,” deputies said.

After a field test of the substance, however, it field-tested “positive for narcotic alkaloids, therefore he was attempting to sell methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Shaffer has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.