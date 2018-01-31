2 people arrested following high-speed chase in Upshur County

Two people were arrested in Upshur County after leading deputies on a chase through the eastern area of the county.

Sheriff David Coffman said deputies attempted to stop Kaleb Loudin, 23, of Adrian, after a deputy observed him driving left of center.

Loudin failed to stop for deputies and led them on a chase through Upshur County. During the chase, deputies observed a passenger, Rodney Rowan, 22, of Buckhannon, who was wanted on a bailpiece in Upshur County.

Deputies eventually disabled the vehicle and arrested both after a short foot chase.

Deputies also discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in Loudin’s vehicle.

Both face charges of conspiracy, and Loudin faces another charge of fleeing from and officer with reckless disregard. Sheriff Coffman said further charges are likely pending.