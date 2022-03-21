CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers found fentanyl while executing a search warrant on a Clarksburg residence.

Jermaine Moore

Kaitlan Riddle

On March 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Stealey Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers entered the residence, they found Jermaine Moore, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, “in the bathroom where he ripped bags of a white powder-like substance open, dumped it in a toilet bowl, and flushed,” officers said.

Officers were able to collect the remaining powder and bags, which field-tested positive for fentanyl; also in the residence were additional bags of fentanyl, as well as two additional occupants, one of whom was identified as Kaitlan Riddle, 24, of Clarksburg, according to the complaint.

Moore and Riddle have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.