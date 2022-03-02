WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers found a large quantity of cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop in White Hall.

Harold Kelly

On March 1, officers with the White Hall Police Department received a call from an undercover agent following a 2020 Jeep Renegade in the area of mile marker 133 of I-79 near White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Sanchez

Officers caught up with the vehicle and activated their cruiser’s emergency lights to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. Then, they made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, Harold Kelly, 41, of Logan; and Amanda Sanchez, 30, of Cornelia, Georgia, officers said.

While officers spoke with Kelly and Sanchez, they smelled “an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” and a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After the K9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officers found “a brown plastic bag” containing presumed fentanyl; after obtaining a search warrant, officers located 234.56 grams of cocaine and 39.34 grams of marijuana, officers said.

Sanchez and Kelly have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.