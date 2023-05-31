GYPSY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the West Virginia State Police arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place earlier this month in Gypsy.

Brandon M. Limberick Abigail R. Nestor

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, in the days after the shooting, Tpr. T. J. Roach worked to identify suspects and obtained arrest warrants for Brandon M. Limberick, 19, of Fairmont, and Abigail R. Nestor, 19, of Gypsy, in connection with the shooting. Police took them into custody without incident on Wednesday, May 31. Both are currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail with Limberick on a $35,000 cash bond and Nestor on a $10,000 bond.

The shooting incident happened on May 19 on 2nd Street in Gypsy. Troopers were called to the scene and found multiple gunshots fired into a home from the roadway. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

In the days following the incident, 12 News received a criminal complaint revealing that Kacy Lawlis, of Flemington, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement about the shooting. As of May 23, Lawlis was no longer in the West Virginia Division of Corrections Jail System.