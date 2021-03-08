2 people been charged for bringing THC, marijuana into the state after a traffic stop in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged for bringing THC and marijuana into the state after a traffic stop in Shinnston.

On Mar. 6, officers with the Shinnston Police Department observed a black Toyota Corolla travelling in the area of South Pike Street in Shinnston with its driver’s side tail light out, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers performed a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Zackery Cogar, 23; as well as the vehicle’s passenger, Chrisha Palmer, 20, both of Nelsonville, Ohio, officers said.

Upon speaking with Palmer, officers learned that she and Cogar “were traveling from Ohio to Fairmont,” and Cogar was “unable to provide a WV driver’s license,” according to the complaint.

A K9 unit was then deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of illegal substances, officers said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found “more than 100 grams of THC wax,” three ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia and $692 in cash; on Cogar’s person, officers found an additional $2,280 in cash, according to the complaint.

After receiving a Miranda statement, Palmer told officers that “they were travelling from Ohio to her mother’s house in Fairmont,” and that “the only stop they made after leaving Ohio was at the 7-11 in Shinnston,” officers said.

Palmer and Cogar have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance across state lines.