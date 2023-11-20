WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after officers were called when “burnt foil” was found in a bathroom in White Hall.

John Buller

On Nov. 18. officers with the White Hall Police Department were informed of a woman who had left “a piece of burn foil” in the bathroom of the BFS in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with a man who was passed out inside of it, later identified as John Buller, 35, of Clarksburg, and had “a glass pipe in his hand and burnt foil around him,” officers said.

Ashley Cunningham

Officers then entered the BFS and located the woman, identified as Ashley Cunningham, 31, of Buckhannon, “who was in the restroom” and officers “located a bag in her pants that contained fentanyl, methamphetamine and $550,” according to the complaint.

After that, officers secured Buller and performed a search of the vehicle, which resulted in officers locating a set of scales, a “large quantity” of small bags, $550 in U.S. currency, as well as “a quantity” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, officers said.

Buller and Cunningham have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.