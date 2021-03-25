2 people charged after deputies execute search warrant on Taylor County residence and find more than 1.4 pounds of meth

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies executed a search warrant on a Taylor County residence and found more than 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Mar. 23, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Tolley Rd. in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon execution of the warrant, deputies said they found more than 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine in a black safe inside the residence, as well a handgun which had its serial number removed.

Rachel Golden

Deputies also located three sets of digital scales, and during that time, deputies took Rachel Golden, 34, of Bridgeport into custody at that time, according to the complaint.

Also during the search, deputies placed Carlos Fernandez, 29, of Philadelphia, into custody, after which he stated that “he had a book bag of money at a hotel,” which contained approximately $2,000 in cash, deputies said.

During an interview, Golden stated that methamphetamine in her residence was Fernandez’s, and “she allowed Fernandez to sell methamphetamine out of her residence,” in exchange for Fernandez providing her with methamphetamine for personal use, according to the complaint.

Carlos Fernandez

Golden also stated that “she would call people to her residence for Fernandez to sell methamphetamine to,” deputies said.

On the date of the search and days prior, deputies documented that there was traffic into the residence which had been observed, with most people spending “3-5 minutes at this residence prior to leaving,” according to the complaint.

Golden has been charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Fernandez has been charged with obstructing, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.