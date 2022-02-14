FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies find drugs during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

On Feb. 10, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle with its break light out on the High Level Bridge in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Valentine

When deputies moved behind the vehicle, “it immediately changed lanes,” but were able to perform a traffic stop in front of the Marion County Magistrate Court building after the plate for the vehicle, a Chevy Tracker, returned for a Jeep Commander, deputies said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Thomas Valentine, 23, of Pleasant Valley, who told deputies “that the vehicle belonged to his cousin and he did not have a license,” according to the complaint.

Crystal Haggerty

When deputies asked Valentine for consent to search the vehicle, “he denied,” which resulted in deputies deploying a K9 unit o perform a free air sniff of the vehicle, at which point a search of the vehicle was performed after running information on Valentine and Crystal Haggerty, 39, Lost Creek, who was a passenger, deputies said.

Upon completion of the search of the vehicle, deputies located five bags of methamphetamine totaling 41.55 grams, 5.67 grams of cocaine, 1.09 grams, empty bags, and a set of digital scales; deputies also located a firearm, according to the complaint.

Valentine and Haggerty have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Valentine is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond; Haggerty is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.