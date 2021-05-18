2 people charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies find drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On May 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area of W.Va. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg, and upon exiting the W. Pike Street exit, they observed a gray Nissan Altima “with a large crack in the windshield,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies passed the vehicle, they “observed the driver look, then quickly look away wiping his head,” at which point deputies turned around “and caught up to the vehicle and followed it onto Rt. 50,” deputies said.

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the BFS convenience store in Wilsonburg, and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Anthony Wilson, 47, of Meadowbrook, and the vehicle’s passenger, Charlamarie Boals, 21, of Gypsy, according to the criminal complaint.

When deputies told Wilson the reason for the stop, Wilson stated that he needed to contact another individual in order to give deputies the insurance information, and during that time a K9 unit arrived on scene and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, deputies said.

During the sniff, the K9 “showed a positive indication on the driver’s side and passenger doors” which resulted in deputies performing a probable cause search, according to the complaint.

The search resulted in deputies finding 14 grams of methamphetamine, three sets of digital scales, multiple empty bags and $1,500 in U.S. currency, as well as a “notebook that had a drug ledger inside of a bad that had miscellaneous papers belonging to [Boals and Wilson],” deputies said.

Wilson and Boals have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both currently out on bond.