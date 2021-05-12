2 people charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On May 11, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department saw a red Honda Accord with an expired inspection sticker while travelling in the area near Adamston, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies then attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, which officers learned was driven by Amy Dean, 28, of Fairmont, but “the vehicle continued on,” and “noticed the rear passenger moving a lot in the back seat,” deputies said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the West End Fire Department Substation, where deputies spoke with Dean, as well as her passenger, Frankie Clarke, 31, of Franklin, whose “hands were shaking and he was taking heavy breaths” when he handed over his identification, according to the complaint.

While waiting for dispatch to return the vehicle’s occupants’ information, deputies asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which Clarke and Dean said there was not, but a third occupant stated that she had medication with her, deputies said.

Deputies then had a K9 unit perform an open-air sniff of the vehicle, at which point the K9 indicated for the presence of narcotics at the rear of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After removing all the vehicle’s occupants, deputies performed a search of their persons and found 250 heroin stamps on Clarke which Dean “stated that what was found was hers,” deputies said.

Clarke and Dean have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.