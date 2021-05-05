2 people charged after deputies find drugs in a vehicle after pursuit through Ritchie County

CAIRO, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies said they found drugs in a vehicle after a pursuit through Ritchie County.

On May 4, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department were observing the area of Glendale Road, in Cairo, when they saw a silver Hyundai Tiburon with a cracked windshield, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven Hand

When deputies attempted to catch up with the vehicle, which they later learned was driven by Steven Hand, 35, of Wellsboro, Pa., Hand “accelerated at a high rate of speed,” and deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop, deputies said.

The pursuit reached speeds “in excess of 90–100 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile-per-hour zone,” before Hand traveled onto U.S. Rt. 50 eastbound, where another cruiser joined in the pursuit, according to the complaint.

Misty Cottrill-Yahn

At the intersection of Buky Run and U.S. Rt. 50, Hand crashed his vehicle, at which point deputies removed Hand and his passenger, Misty Cottrill-Yohn, 36, of Winter Haven, Florida, from the vehicle. Deputies then performed a search, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies found three bags of presumed marijuana, three bags of presumed methamphetamine and several small resealable bags. The presumed marijuana weighed 38.4 grams, and the suspected methamphetamine weighed 28.5 grams, according to the complaint.

Hand and Cottrill-Yohn have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.