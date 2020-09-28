2 people charged after deputies find felony quantities of drugs during traffic stop in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies said they found felony quantities of drugs during a routine traffic stop in Monongalia County.

Chelsea Hunneshagen

On Sept. 27, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Grafton Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, they observed Chelsea Hunneshagen, 29, of Grafton; and David Brannon, 32, of Newburg, in the back seat, deputies said.

During the stop, a K9 unit with the Morgantown Police Department arrived on scene and conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle, during which time the K9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

David Brannon

Deputies then performed a search of the vehicle during which time, deputies said, they found a 9mm pistol, 50 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of marijuana, 94 LSD stamps, 1 gram of heroin, nine and a half alprazolam tablets and four lorazpem tablets.

Deputies also found buprenophine and “ecstasy” tables as well as multiple small empty bags and a set of digital scales, all of which were in the vehicle or on Hunneshagen’s or Brannon’s person, according to the complaint.

Hunneshagen and Brannon have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.