ANMOORE, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found more than five ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop for “illegal backing” in Harrison County.

Paris Linger

On March 22, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were on patrol in Anmoore when they saw a vehicle in a parking lot which was performing “illegal backing and suspicious activity,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle and then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Paris Linger, 26, of Nutter Fort, who was asked to exit the vehicle. When she did so, “a small crystal-like substance fell from her dress,” deputies said.

Edward Chambers

After speaking with the vehicle’s passenger, Edward Chambers, 37, of Nutter Fort, a K9 unit was deployed to perform a free air sniff around the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics near the driver’s side door, according to the complaint.

Outside the vehicle, deputies observed “a clear plastic bag with white powder substance on the ground … that was not there when [deputies] originally approached the vehicle,” deputies said.

After placing Linger and Chambers in custody, Chambers stated that “there was marijuana in his pocket or in the vehicle” and after deputies searched the vehicle, Linger “stated she had more substance in her underwear,” according to the complaint.

Deputies recovered approximately 5 ounces of presumed methamphetamine and 18 grams of fentanyl, deputies said.

Linger has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy; Chamber has been charged with conspiracy. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.